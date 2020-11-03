UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michigan's Attorney General Warns Of Misleading Text Messages Sent To US Voters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:30 AM

Michigan's Attorney General Warns of Misleading Text Messages Sent to US Voters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel has warned of attempts to spread disinformation among voters in the state.

"Dearborn voters, text messages are reportedly being sent to trick you into thinking there are ballot sensor issues. Do not fall for it, it's a trick!" Nessel wrote on Facebook on Monday.

She advised to follow Michigan Secretary of State's Office for any updates and warned that voter intimidation is illegal in the state.

According to the latest polling results, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a lead over US President Donald Trump in Michigan.

A Research Co. poll released on Monday showed that Biden had an 8 percentage point advantage over Trump. A Morning Consult's survey and an Emerson College poll both showed that Biden had a 7 point advantage.

Related Topics

Facebook Trump Lead

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

10 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.