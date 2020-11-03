(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel has warned of attempts to spread disinformation among voters in the state.

"Dearborn voters, text messages are reportedly being sent to trick you into thinking there are ballot sensor issues. Do not fall for it, it's a trick!" Nessel wrote on Facebook on Monday.

She advised to follow Michigan Secretary of State's Office for any updates and warned that voter intimidation is illegal in the state.

According to the latest polling results, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a lead over US President Donald Trump in Michigan.

A Research Co. poll released on Monday showed that Biden had an 8 percentage point advantage over Trump. A Morning Consult's survey and an Emerson College poll both showed that Biden had a 7 point advantage.