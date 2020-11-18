WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The canvassing board of the most populous county in Michigan was unable to certify the presidential election results, state Republican Party Chair Laura Cox said in a statement.

Projected President-elect Joe Biden won 68% of the vote in Wayne county, which includes the city of Detroit, where more than 850,000 ballots were cast, according to official results posted by Fox news. Biden won the state by roughly 146,000 votes, or 2.7% of the total.

"Enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results.

This action will allow more time for us to get to the bottom of these deeply troubling irregularities," Cox said Tuesday.

The board vote split 2-2 along partisan lines, The Detroit Free Press's Nancy Kaffer reported.

All major US media outlets have projected Biden the winner of the election held earlier in November. Trump, who has yet to concede, has filed several legal challenges, citing alleged voter fraud. However, a coalition of Federal and state election agencies in a joint statement said the 2020 vote was the most secure in US history.