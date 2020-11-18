UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michigan's Largest County Fails To Certify Election Results - State Republican Chair

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

Michigan's Largest County Fails to Certify Election Results - State Republican Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The canvassing board of the most populous county in Michigan was unable to certify the presidential election results, state Republican Party Chair Laura Cox said in a statement.

Projected President-elect Joe Biden won 68% of the vote in Wayne county, which includes the city of Detroit, where more than 850,000 ballots were cast, according to official results posted by Fox news. Biden won the state by roughly 146,000 votes, or 2.7% of the total.

"Enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results.

This action will allow more time for us to get to the bottom of these deeply troubling irregularities," Cox said Tuesday.

The board vote split 2-2 along partisan lines, The Detroit Free Press's Nancy Kaffer reported.

All major US media outlets have projected Biden the winner of the election held earlier in November. Trump, who has yet to concede, has filed several legal challenges, citing alleged voter fraud. However, a coalition of Federal and state election agencies in a joint statement said the 2020 vote was the most secure in US history.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Split Nancy Detroit November 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

5 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

5 hours ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

5 hours ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

4 hours ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.