Open Menu

Microblade Stone Artifacts Unearthed From NE China Paleolithic Site

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Microblade stone artifacts unearthed from NE China paleolithic site

A trove of stone artifacts have been unearthed from a paleolithic site in Helong City, northeast China's Jilin Province, which suggest an evolution of wedge-shaped tools toward blade tools

CHANGCHUN,(UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :A trove of stone artifacts have been unearthed from a paleolithic site in Helong City, northeast China's Jilin Province, which suggest an evolution of wedge-shaped tools toward blade tools.
The Jilin Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology has carried out three years of archaeological excavation at the paleolithic site in Dadong Village, unearthing nearly 20,000 stone artifacts and animal fossils.
Xu Ting, head of the excavation team, said the items were discovered from three periods of Paleolithic cultural remains at the site, dating back to 50,000-30,000 years, 28,000-24,000 years, and 17,000-15,000 years, respectively.


"The stone artifacts of the different periods clearly show the progress from making small stone flakes to stone tools with microblade technology in 50,000 years," said Xu.
The earliest microblade stone artifacts at the site were found in the strata dating back 28,000-24,000 years ago, the earliest of its kind in Northeast Asia, Xu said.
The stone tools at the site consist of obsidian flakes.

Several animal fossils were found along with the stone artifacts, providing abundant materials for studying the evolution of livelihood in Northeast Asia.

Related Topics

Technology China Helong Jilin Progress SITE From Asia

Recent Stories

World Bank approves 600-mln-USD loan to boost Phil ..

World Bank approves 600-mln-USD loan to boost Philippines' digital transformatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Six dead, 15 trapped after mine collapses in Zimba ..

Six dead, 15 trapped after mine collapses in Zimbabwe

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths ..

Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths in Oromia state in 2 months

2 minutes ago
 Brazil's Lula undergoes hip surgery 'without compl ..

Brazil's Lula undergoes hip surgery 'without complications': doctor

3 minutes ago
 SSMG 2023 annual conference opens in Riyadh

SSMG 2023 annual conference opens in Riyadh

3 minutes ago
 Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan Al-Touq meets ..

Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan Al-Touq meets with Somali Education Minister

3 minutes ago
Xi's article on advancing Chinese modernization to ..

Xi's article on advancing Chinese modernization to be published

3 minutes ago
 China issues over 510,000 certificates of origin f ..

China issues over 510,000 certificates of origin for int'l trade in August

3 minutes ago
 Sami Saeed reaffirms Pakistan’s support for terr ..

Sami Saeed reaffirms Pakistan’s support for territorial integrity of Azerbaija ..

1 hour ago
 KP Food Authority recovers 1200 kg unwholesome fru ..

KP Food Authority recovers 1200 kg unwholesome fruit pulp, 1200 liters of fake b ..

1 hour ago
 IGP launches 'Friends of Police', 'Volunteers in P ..

IGP launches 'Friends of Police', 'Volunteers in Police' initiatives

1 hour ago
 ICCI holds its 39th annual general meeting

ICCI holds its 39th annual general meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World