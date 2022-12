Micrometeorite or Space Debris Could Have Damaged Radiator on Soyuz MS-22 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) According to the preliminary conclusion of the commission, the radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft could have been damaged by a micrometeorite or space debris, Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.

On December 15, a leak from the spacecraft's cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment.

"The damage affected the outer skin apparently either micrometeorite or space debris damaged the radiator, which led to a leak of coolant but so far this is a preliminary conclusion of our commission," Borisov told Rossiya 24 television channel.

The official added that the temperature in the living compartment of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft is currently 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

"Today I talked to the cosmonauts, they confirmed to me that the temperature in the living compartment is 27 degrees," Borisov said.