Micrometeorite or Space Debris Could Have Damaged Radiator on Soyuz MS-22 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) According to the preliminary conclusion of the commission, the radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft could have been damaged by a micrometeorite or space debris, Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.

On December 15, a leak from the spacecraft's cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment.

"The damage affected the outer skin ” apparently either micrometeorite or space debris damaged the radiator, which led to a leak of coolant ” but so far this is a preliminary conclusion of our commission," Borisov told Rossiya 24 television channel.

The official added that the temperature in the living compartment of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft is currently 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

"Today I talked to the cosmonauts, they confirmed to me that the temperature in the living compartment is 27 degrees," Borisov said.