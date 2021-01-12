UrduPoint.com
Micronesia's First COVID-19 Case Poses No Immediate Risk To Local Communities: President

Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:58 PM

The Pacific island nation of Micronesia has isolated its first COVID-19 case over the border, posing no immediate risk to local communities, Micronesia's President David Panuelo has said

The imported case, which was a crew member on board the Micronesian ship "Chief Mailo" returning from the Philippines recently, was confirmed by the national government last Friday.

Panuelo stressed that the patient and other crew members had been isolated on the ship under 24/7 surveillance since they returned to the country.

"We remain in what we call COVID-CONDITION 4, which means that schools, churches, and businesses of all kinds are still open," Panuelo said on Monday.

"Wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing is encouraged, but not mandatory."Panuelo said while Micronesia lost its COVID-19 free status, they had seen some progress in achieving the national government's goal of 100 percent vaccination rate in the country.

"On Dec. 28 the country received the first 1,600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and on Jan. 9, 2021 the national government received 8,200 additional doses," he said.

