Microplastic Pollution in Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean Rising Dramatically - IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Levels of microplastic pollution in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean in 2030 are expected to be 3.9 times higher than in 2008, and will continue increasing, causing great harm to ecosystems, unless the international community takes urgent action, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a press release on Monday.

"The amount of microplastics in the region is expected by 2030 to increase some 3.9 times compared to 2008 levels. By 2050, this quantity could almost double again, rising by 6.4 times compared to 2008 levels ... unless action is taken to change this trajectory," the IAEA's press release read.

According to the agency, microplastic pollution in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean region, which comprises the western coast of Latin America, could be more than 10 times higher than 2008 levels by 2100.

"The research has revealed that the microplastic pollution in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean is set to continue to increase in the coming decades," Peter Swarzenski, acting director of the IAEA Environment Laboratories, said in the press release.

The new research was published on World Oceans Day, an initiative run by the United Nations.

In a study published in April, the IAEA stated that microplastics were being consumed by fish, leading to alterations in their biological and neurological functions.

According to the UN Environment Programme, more than eight million tons of plastic waste ends up in the world's oceans every year.