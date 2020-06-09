UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Microplastic Pollution In Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean Rising Dramatically - IAEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:41 AM

Microplastic Pollution in Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean Rising Dramatically - IAEA

Levels of microplastic pollution in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean in 2030 are expected to be 3.9 times higher than in 2008, and will continue increasing, causing great harm to ecosystems, unless the international community takes urgent action, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a press release on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Levels of microplastic pollution in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean in 2030 are expected to be 3.9 times higher than in 2008, and will continue increasing, causing great harm to ecosystems, unless the international community takes urgent action, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a press release on Monday.

"The amount of microplastics in the region is expected by 2030 to increase some 3.9 times compared to 2008 levels. By 2050, this quantity could almost double again, rising by 6.4 times compared to 2008 levels ... unless action is taken to change this trajectory," the IAEA's press release read.

According to the agency, microplastic pollution in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean region, which comprises the western coast of Latin America, could be more than 10 times higher than 2008 levels by 2100.

"The research has revealed that the microplastic pollution in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean is set to continue to increase in the coming decades," Peter Swarzenski, acting director of the IAEA Environment Laboratories, said in the press release.

The new research was published on World Oceans Day, an initiative run by the United Nations.

In a study published in April, the IAEA stated that microplastics were being consumed by fish, leading to alterations in their biological and neurological functions.

According to the UN Environment Programme, more than eight million tons of plastic waste ends up in the world's oceans every year.

Related Topics

World United Nations April Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

1 hour ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

2 hours ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.