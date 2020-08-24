Microplastics Found in All Bodies of Water, Fauna Across Finland - Environment Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Microplastics have been found in all bodies of water and in the fauna in Finland, the country's Environment Institute (SYKE) said in a press release on Monday.

The research, funded by the academy of Finland and implemented by the SYKE and the University of Eastern Finland, aimed at developing methods and producing national information on the behavior of microscopic plastic waste in aquatic environments, as well as assessing possible adverse impacts.

"Field studies indicate that microplastics are found everywhere, that is, in the surface layers of water, deeper in the water column, on the sea bed and in fish, bivalve molluscs and benthic fauna. The smaller microplastics we study, the higher concentrations we observe. This is because plastics constantly fragment into smaller particles in the environment," SYKE Research Professor Maiju Lehtiniemi said in the press release.

According to the findings, the largest concentration of microplastics was detected in blue mussels that filter water in order to feed, while fewer quantities were recorded in the most common benthic fauna � Baltic clam, Marenzelleria polychaetes and chironomid larvae.

"Polyethylene (PE) was often the most abundant type of plastic in the samples. This is understandable as the various forms of polyethylene are the world's most used raw materials of plastic. Polypropylene (PP) was also found in all samples examined. Another type of plastic commonly found in the samples was polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PP and PET are plastics widely used in consumer products, including packaging," the press release added.

The institute also said that microplastics caused stress to the aquatic organisms and might expose them to harmful substances.