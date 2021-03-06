UrduPoint.com
Microsoft Breach Remains Ongoing Threat, Administration Looks At Next Steps - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The microsoft breach remains an ongoing active threat and the Biden administration is looking at the next steps to address it, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Friday.

"This is a significant vulnerability that can have far reaching impacts. First and foremost, this is an active threat," Psaki said.

"As the National Security Adviser tweeted last night everyone running theses servers - government, private sector, academia - needs to act now to patch them."

Psaki stressed that they are concerned there are large number of victims and are working with partners to understand the scope of this.

"So, it's an ongoing process," she said. "We are now looking closely at the next steps we need to take. It's still developing. We urge network operators to take it very seriously."

