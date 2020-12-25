UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Microsoft Cloud-Access Services Compromised During Cyberattack On US Agencies - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Microsoft Cloud-Access Services Compromised During Cyberattack on US Agencies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The US tech giant microsoft cloud customers' data has been compromised during a recent cyberattack on US government agencies, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing informed sources.

In mid-December, reports emerged that hundreds of US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted by a massive cyberattack, which was instantly blamed on a foreign actor by US media. The Washington Post, in particular, claimed that a hacking group with links to Moscow was behind intrusions but provided no evidence to back the allegation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted claims of a recent cyberattack on US government agencies.

"We have still not identified any vulnerabilities or compromise of Microsoft product or cloud services," Jeff Jones, Microsoft's senior director for communications, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to the Washington Post, the alleged attack took place via a Microsoft corporate partner, which handles cloud-access services. The hackers have also reportedly stolen emails from a private company, which the media outlet did not name.

The attack against US companies and government institutions has become one of the most large-scale cybersecurity incidents over past months. The hackers reportedly got access by compromising the Texas-based SolarWinds company that provides remote information technology services. The company said on Thursday it was subject to a " very sophisticated supply chain attack."

Related Topics

Attack Technology Moscow Washington Company Post Media From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Nation celebrates Quaid-e—Azam’s 145th birthda ..

17 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 25, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

12 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

10 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.