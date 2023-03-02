UrduPoint.com

Microsoft Co-Founder Gates Says US Unable To Prevent China From Obtaining Microchips

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 07:39 PM

The United States would "never" be able to prevent China from obtaining quality microchips because the country might develop its own chips in five to ten years' time, US billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told the Financial Times on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States would "never" be able to prevent China from obtaining quality microchips because the country might develop its own chips in five to ten years' time, US billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told the Financial Times on Thursday.

"Well, I don't think the US will ever be successful at preventing China from having great chips. You know, we are going to force them to spend time and a bunch of money to make their own chips, but given 5 to 10 years and they take money out of their poverty program," Gates said.

Gates also expressed hope that the US and China "could get along better" and called the Washington-Beijing relations "the most important in the world.

In October 2022, US President Joe Biden's administration expanded controls on the export of US semiconductor technology going to China to restrict Beijing's ability to produce certain high-end microchips used in military applications. China has taken the matter to the World Trade Organization, filing a lawsuit challenging the US export controls.

In April, the World Bank said that over the past 40 years, the number of people in China with daily incomes below $1.90 (the International Poverty Line figure) has fallen by 770 million.

