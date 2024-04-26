Open Menu

Microsoft Expands Its AI Empire Abroad

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Microsoft, the tech titan most closely associated with AI, has announced nearly $10 billion in investments in artificial intelligence abroad in recent months, the price it is willing to pay to remain a top player in this crucial market.

The overnight success of OpenAI's ChatGPT thrust generative AI as Silicon Valley's latest tech revolution, lifting Microsoft, OpenAI's main backer, to become the world's most valuable company.

Since then, the maker of Windows and its rival Google have been competing furiously, rolling out tools that produce text, images or lines of code on the basis of a simple query.

Meta and Amazon have followed suit, with their own increasingly sophisticated models and AI assistants.

The bets have so far paid off, with microsoft on Thursday again posting stellar earnings, which the company attributes to delivering on AI's promise.

Generative AI, which is being hyped as a new industrial revolution, "has taken on so much value, they can't afford to lose," said Jeremy Goldman, analyst at EMARKETER.

