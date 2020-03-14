WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) microsoft announced in a press release that the company's founder Bill Gates is stepping down from its board of directors in order to focus more on his philanthropic work.

"Microsoft Corp.

today announced that co-founder and technology advisor Bill Gates stepped down from the company's Board of Directors to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, development, education and his increasing engagement in tackling climate change," Microsoft the company on Friday.

The release said Gates will continue to be advisor for Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other officials with the company.

In 2008, Gates began to focus on his philanthropic organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.