Microsoft Issues Windows 10 Patch After US Spy Agency Discovers 'Severe' Security Flaw

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Microsoft Issues Windows 10 Patch After US Spy Agency Discovers 'Severe' Security Flaw

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) microsoft published a fix for a "severe vulnerability" in the Windows 10 operating system and the Windows Server 2016/2019, which was discovered by the US National Security Agency (NSA), the NSA announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"NSA assesses the vulnerability to be severe and that sophisticated cyber actors will understand the underlying flaw very quickly and, if exploited, would render the previously mentioned platforms as fundamentally vulnerable," the release said. "The consequences of not patching the vulnerability are severe and widespread.

"

In response, Microsoft published a series of about two dozen security updates coinciding with the NSA announcement.

"Rapid adoption of the patch is the only known mitigation at this time and should be the Primary focus for all network owners. NSA recommends installing all January 2020 Patch Tuesday patches as soon as possible," the release said.

Microsoft said the vulnerability allows a hacker to disguise files as coming from a trusted and legitimate source, with the user having no way to know their system had been hacked.

