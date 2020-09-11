UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Microsoft Reaffirms Warnings About Foreign Attempts To Meddle In US Election - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Microsoft Reaffirms Warnings About Foreign Attempts to Meddle in US Election - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The National Security Council of the White House said that Microsoft's statement about multiple cyberattacks from Russia, China and Iran on individuals and organizations involved in the ongoing presidential campaigns in the United States confirmed the administration's warning about foreign interference in US electoral process.

On Thursday, microsoft said that in recent weeks the company had detected cyberattacks targeting people and organizations involved in the upcoming presidential election, including unsuccessful attacks on people associated with both the campaigns of President Donald Trump and US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Microsoft said that attackers - the hacker groups Strontium, Zirconium and Phosphorus - operate from Russia, China and Iran, respectively. Among more than the 200 Strontium targets are US-based consultants serving Republicans and Democrats, think tanks, national and state political party organizations in the United States as well as political parties in the United Kingdom.

"Microsoft has reaffirmed the Administration's warnings about foreign attempts to interfere in American elections. We continue to regularly exchange information with the private sector and state and local election officials about these foreign threats," the National Security Council said on Twitter.

In August, the US Senate Intelligence Committee alleged that Russia had engaged in an aggressive, multi-pronged effort to influence the results of the 2016 presidential election in the United States. The report claimed that President Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of Democratic Party computer networks to find and leak information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations have been invented to excuse Clinton's loss and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Senate Exchange Iran Russia China Twitter White House Hillary Clinton Company Trump Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States August Democrats 2016 From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 11, 2020 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

UAE Government announces 930 new COVID-19 infectio ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

12 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.