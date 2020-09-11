Microsoft Reaffirms Warnings About Foreign Attempts to Meddle in US Election - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The National Security Council of the White House said that Microsoft's statement about multiple cyberattacks from Russia, China and Iran on individuals and organizations involved in the ongoing presidential campaigns in the United States confirmed the administration's warning about foreign interference in US electoral process.

On Thursday, microsoft said that in recent weeks the company had detected cyberattacks targeting people and organizations involved in the upcoming presidential election, including unsuccessful attacks on people associated with both the campaigns of President Donald Trump and US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Microsoft said that attackers - the hacker groups Strontium, Zirconium and Phosphorus - operate from Russia, China and Iran, respectively. Among more than the 200 Strontium targets are US-based consultants serving Republicans and Democrats, think tanks, national and state political party organizations in the United States as well as political parties in the United Kingdom.

"Microsoft has reaffirmed the Administration's warnings about foreign attempts to interfere in American elections. We continue to regularly exchange information with the private sector and state and local election officials about these foreign threats," the National Security Council said on Twitter.

In August, the US Senate Intelligence Committee alleged that Russia had engaged in an aggressive, multi-pronged effort to influence the results of the 2016 presidential election in the United States. The report claimed that President Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of Democratic Party computer networks to find and leak information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations have been invented to excuse Clinton's loss and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.