Microsoft Refutes Reports About Breach Of Its Products In Recent Wave Of Hacking Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:10 AM

Microsoft Refutes Reports About Breach of Its Products in Recent Wave of Hacking Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) microsoft President Brad Smith has refuted media reports about the breach of the company's products as a result of the recent wave of hacking attacks.

On Thursday, the Reuters news agency reported citing its sources that Microsoft had been hacked as a result of what it described as the Russian campaign that hit many US agencies via the use of the SolarWinds software.

"We have no indication of that," Smith told The New York Times, commenting on the reports.

More Stories From World

