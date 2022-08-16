UrduPoint.com

Microsoft Says Disrupted Russia-Based 'Seaborgium' Cyber Threat Actor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) microsoft cybersecurity officials disrupted a Russia-based threat actor known as Seaborgium by disabling accounts associated with the group's operations, the tech company said on Monday.

"The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has observed and taken actions to disrupt campaigns launched by SEABORGIUM, an actor Microsoft has tracked since 2017. SEABORGIUM is a threat actor that originates from Russia, with objectives and victimology that align closely with Russian state interests," Microsoft said in a blog post.

MSTIC took action to disable accounts used by Seaborgium for reconnaissance, phishing and email collection, Microsoft said.

Seaborgium's operations involve persistent phishing and credential theft campaigns leading to intrusions and data theft, according to Microsoft.

MSTIC assess that information collected during Seaborgium intrusions likely supports traditional espionage objectives and information operations, not financial motives, Microsoft added.

Microsoft since the beginning of 2022 has observed Seaborgium campaigns targeting over 30 countries, primarily NATO countries, the tech company said. Seaborgium primarily focuses on defense and intelligence consulting companies, as well as non-governmental organizations and think tanks, Microsoft also said.

Microsoft in the blog post also shared directions for customers who are concerned about Seaborgium's activities, including methods to determine whether a system may be compromised.

