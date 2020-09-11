UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Microsoft Says Hackers From Russia, China Attacking US Presidential Campaigns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

Microsoft Says Hackers From Russia, China Attacking US Presidential Campaigns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The tech giant microsoft said on Thursday that it has spotted multiple cyberattacks from Russia, China and Iran on individuals and organizations involved in the ongoing presidential campaigns in the United States.

"In recent weeks, Microsoft has detected cyberattacks targeting people and organizations involved in the upcoming presidential election, including unsuccessful attacks on people associated with both the Trump and Biden campaigns," the company said on its blog. "The activity we are announcing today makes clear that foreign activity groups have stepped up their efforts targeting the 2020 election as had been anticipated."

Microsoft said that attackers - the hacker groups Strontium, Zirconium and Phosphorus - operate from Russia, China and Iran, respectively.

Among more than the 200 Strontium targets are US-based consultants serving Republicans and Democrats, think tanks, national and state political party organizations in the United States as well as political parties in the United Kingdom.

According to Microsoft, Strontium was also identified in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report as the organization Primary responsible for the alleged attacks on the Democratic presidential campaign in 2016.

"Microsoft's Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has observed a series of attacks conducted by Strontium between September 2019 and today," the company said.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations have been invented to excuse Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's loss in the 2016 election as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Microsoft said that China's Zirconium attacked high-profile individuals involved in the election, including people associated with Joe Biden's campaign and "prominent leaders in the international affairs community." Iran's Phosphorus continues to attack personal accounts of people associated with the Donald Trump's campaign, according to the publications.

Microsoft pointed out that the majority of the attacks were detected and stopped by security tools built into its products. The company added that it has notified those who were targeted or compromised so they can take action to protect themselves.

Related Topics

Election Attack Corruption Iran Russia China Hillary Clinton Company Trump United Kingdom United States September Democrats 2016 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

2 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

2 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

2 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

2 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.