Microsoft Says Identified Iran-Linked Cyber Group Attacking US Presidential Campaign

Microsoft said in a release on Friday it has identified a cyber group linked to the Iranian government that targeted email accounts belonging to a US presidential campaign, including some accounts belonging to current or former US government officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) microsoft said in a release on Friday it has identified a cyber group linked to the Iranian government that targeted email accounts belonging to a US presidential campaign, including some accounts belonging to current or former US government officials.

"Today we're sharing that we've recently seen significant cyber activity by a threat group we call Phosphorous, which we believe originates from Iran and is linked to the Iranian government," the release said.

"In a 30-day period between August and September, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) observed Phosphorous making more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific Microsoft customers and then attack 241 of those accounts."

Microsoft said the cyber group specifically targeted accounts associated with a US presidential campaign, current and former US government officials, journalists covering global politics and prominent Iranians living outside Iran.