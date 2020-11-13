UrduPoint.com
Microsoft Says North Korean, Russian Hackers Target COVID-19 Vaccine Research

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) North Korean and Russian hackers are allegedly targeting global pharmaceutical companies and COVID-19 vaccine researchers, Microsoft's security chief Tom Burt said in a statement on Friday.

