Microsoft Says SolarWinds Hackers Were Able To View Its Source Code - Blog Post

Fri 01st January 2021

Microsoft Says SolarWinds Hackers Were Able to View Its Source Code - Blog Post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) US tech giant microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday that hackers who breached the SolarWinds tech company were able to view its source code when they carried out a wide-ranging cyber intrusion of US government agencies.

"We detected unusual activity with a small number of internal accounts and upon review, we discovered one account had been used to view source code in a number of source code repositories," the blog post said. "The account did not have permissions to modify any code or engineering systems and our investigation further confirmed no changes were made."

In mid-December, reports emerged that hundreds of US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted by a massive cyberattack, which was instantly blamed on a foreign actor by US media. The hackers reportedly got access by compromising the Texas-based SolarWinds software.

The company provides remote information technology services around the world, including several US government agencies and the military.

Microsoft said they believe the cyber hack was done by a "very sophisticated nation-state actor."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Attorney General William Barr alleged that a hacking group with links to Russian intelligence was behind it the intrusion but have not provided any evidence to back their claims.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted claims of a recent cyberattack on US government agencies.

President Donald Trump has suggested that China rather than Russia may be responsible for the cyberattacks, adding that the scale of the cyberattacks had been exaggerated by the media and the situation was under control.

