UrduPoint.com

Microsoft Says Suspending All New Sales Of Products In Russia Over Ukraine Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Microsoft Says Suspending All New Sales of Products in Russia Over Ukraine Crisis

Microsoft said on Friday it is suspending all new sales of products and services in Russia due to the Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) microsoft said on Friday it is suspending all new sales of products and services in Russia due to the Ukraine conflict.

"We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia," the statement read.

"In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions," it said.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia European Union United Kingdom United States All

Recent Stories

Beijing Winter Paralympics open after athlete ban ..

Beijing Winter Paralympics open after athlete ban controversy

1 minute ago
 Agrarian organizations must join hands for develop ..

Agrarian organizations must join hands for development of agriculture sector: UA ..

1 minute ago
 US, EU Allies Call UNSC Emergency Meeting on Zapor ..

US, EU Allies Call UNSC Emergency Meeting on Zaporizhzhia NPP at 16:30 GMT - Sou ..

1 minute ago
 WHO Warns Obesity to Affect Health of Nearly 170 M ..

WHO Warns Obesity to Affect Health of Nearly 170 Million People by 2025

1 minute ago
 Spices exports witness 22.94% increase

Spices exports witness 22.94% increase

4 minutes ago
 20 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

20 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>