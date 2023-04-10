Close
Microsoft Stops Warranty Service For All Xbox Consoles In Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Microsoft Stops Warranty Service for All Xbox Consoles in Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) microsoft has terminated warranty service for Xbox game consoles in Russia, even those that were officially imported into the country, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reports.

Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Izvestia that owners of the consoles should contact the store where the Xbox was purchased in case of any technical issues.

At the same time, retailers have confirmed readiness to carry out Xbox repair work for customers, the newspaper specified.

Last November, retailers interviewed by Sputnik said that only a part of the new Xbox game consoles sold in Russia were certified by the Rostest certification authority and had the appropriate marking.

