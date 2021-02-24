UrduPoint.com
Microsoft Supports Mandatory Disclosure Of Cyberattacks - President

Wed 24th February 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) microsoft President Brad Smith told a US Senate panel that he supports an initiative to introduce a mandatory requirement for companies to disclose information to the authorities about cyberattacks they are exposed to.

"I think the time has come to go in that direction... I think we can find a way to move forward this year," Smith said during a hearing before the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. "I would perhaps use the word notification rather than disclosure. We should notify someone.

.. I think, a part of the US government that would be responsible for aggregating threat intelligence and making sure that it is put to good use to protect the country and for that matter people outside the country."

Smith suggested applying the potential requirement to tech sector companies and coupling it with "some kind of liability protection that will make people more comfortable with doing this."

Another idea voiced at the hearing was to make the disclosure confidential to lower commercial risks for affected companies.

