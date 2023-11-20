Open Menu

Microsoft To Hire OpenAI's Sam Altman After Sacking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Microsoft to hire OpenAI's Sam Altman after sacking

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) microsoft announced Monday the hiring of OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman following his shock sacking from the company whose ChatGPT chatbot has led the rapid rise of artificial intelligence technology.

OpenAI has appointed Emmett Shear, a former chief executive of Amazon's streaming platform Twitch, as its new CEO despite reported pressure from Microsoft and other major investors to reinstate Altman.

OpenAI's board sacked Altman on Friday, with US media citing concerns that the former CEO was underestimating the dangers of its tech and leading the company away from its stated mission -- claims his successor has denied.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote on X that Altman "will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team," along with OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and other colleagues.

"The mission continues," Altman posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Altman shot to fame with the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot last year, which ignited a race to advance AI research and development, as well as billions being invested in the sector.

His sacking triggered several other high-profile departures from the company, as well as a reported push by investors to bring him back.

But OpenAI stood by its decision in a memo sent to employees on Sunday night, saying "Sam's behavior and lack of transparency... undermined the board's ability to effectively supervise the company," The New York Times reported.

Related Topics

Technology Twitter Company Lead New York Sunday Media From Race Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

40 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

42 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

1 hour ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

2 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

4 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

4 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

5 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

5 hours ago

More Stories From World