Microsoft Tried To Sell Face Recognition Surveillance Technology To DEA - US Rights Group

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) microsoft aggressively sought to sell its face recognition surveillance technology to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Wednesday citing newly obtained emails.

"The emails, dated September 2017 through December 2018, show that the company repeatedly tried to persuade the DEA to purchase the technology, that the agency piloted the technology, and that Microsoft hosted DEA personnel for multiple demos and a training on how to use the technology at the company's office in Reston, [Virginia]," the release said.

ACLU Attorney Nathan Freed said in the release that the potential sale is "troubling" and that this technology could be abused by Federal government after US Attorney General William Barr expanded DEA's surveillance authorities.

Freed said the technology could be abused to spy on citizens such as those who protest against police brutality.

Last week, Microsoft said it would not sell its face recognition technology to police departments in the United States, but has not clarified whether it would refrain from selling it to US federal agencies like the DEA.

