MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Microsoft's United Kingdom's division, in cooperation with the UK Defense Ministry, will support The Digital Skills for Defense (DS4D) program to improve the digital competence of the country's military staff, the UK government said on Wednesday.

"Personnel across the Ministry of Defence will benefit from enhanced digital skills, as a result of a new partnership with microsoft UK. Accelerating digital learning at scale and pace, the program will support The Digital Skills for Defense (DS4D) program, helping transform the digital skills across the whole workforce; military, civilian, digital professionals and leaders," the government said in a statement.

The main objective of the partnership is to "upskill" the military workforce by enabling training on Microsoft products and services and raising awareness of additional programs the ministry uses for training objectives.

Cooperation with Microsoft will also provide senior Defense Ministry officers with shadowing opportunities to foster "a culture of sharing best practice and adopting innovative digital approaches."

"The program will future proof the role we have in continuing to provide world class defence against our adversaries, whether that's in the battlespace or the back office," Chief Information Officer Charles Forte said in the statement.

In April 2023, the DS4D hosted an event attended by senior defense ministry leadership at the Microsoft Innovation Centre in London.

Digital Skills for Defense is a program geared towards providing "critical" digital skills to people working in the defense sector. A three-year deal to support the program was signed between the defense ministry and Amazon Web Services at the end of November, 2022.