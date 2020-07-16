UrduPoint.com
Microsoft, Waves Enterprise To Engage In Development Of Corporate Blockchain In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) microsoft Corporation and Waves Enterprise hybrid blockchain platform will develop a corporate blockchain in Russia and launch a cloud service for automatic transaction analytics and audit of smart contracts, Waves Enterprise press service told Sputnik.

The five-year memorandum of cooperation was signed by president of Microsoft in Russia, Kristina Tikhonova and Web3 Technologies CEO (Waves Enterprise platform developer) Alexander Ivanov. The document prescribes that Waves Enterprise solutions will be implemented in the cloud services of Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Stack Hub.

In addition, the companies will create a cloud service to automatically audit smart contracts and analyze network transactions to detect anomalies or attempts to compromise it.

According to Waves Enterprise, the blockchain service market in Russia will grow to about 10 billion rubles ($140 million) in 2020 from 4 billion rubles ($56 million) in 2019.

More Stories From World

