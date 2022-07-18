UrduPoint.com

Mid-Air Plane Collision Kills 4 People In North Las Vegas - Fire Department

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Mid-Air Plane Collision Kills 4 People in North Las Vegas - Fire Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) At least four people died when two planes collided in North Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada, the City of North Las Vegas (CNLV) Fire Department said.

"Incident Alert - at aprox 12pm today (19:00 GMT on Sunday) NLVFD (North Las Vegas Fire Department) and LVFR (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue) crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport.

At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. Accident is still under investigation," the firefighting department said on social media.

KLAS-TV reported citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that a Piper PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172 (both single-engine planes) in mid-air, while preparing to land. Each aircraft had two people aboard, according to the FAA.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

