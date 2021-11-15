Mid-term elections open in Argentina to fill seats in Chamber of Deputies and Senate

Citizens of Argentina headed to the polls on Sunday for the mid-term elections for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, with protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:Citizens of Argentina headed to the polls on Sunday for the mid-term elections for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, with protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 34,332,992 people are eligible to vote in the elections at the 17,902 electoral establishments throughout the country, with polls opening at 8 a.m. local time (1100 GMT).

"The day is good for Argentineans to exercise our right. Thanks to everyone who is working so that this election is quick and Federal," Minister of the Interior Eduardo de Pedro wrote on Twitter.

Voting is mandatory for people between the ages of 18 and 70 and optional for those between 16 and 18 years old or over 70.

A total of 127 out of 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies are up for election, as well as 24 out of 72 seats in the Senate.