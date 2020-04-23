UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Middle East, African Governments Need To 'Step Up' To Protect Battered Airlines - IATA

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:10 PM

Middle East, African Governments Need to 'Step Up' to Protect Battered Airlines - IATA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The governments of the middle East and Africa need to boost their efforts to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on airlines, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in two separate press releases on Thursday.

In the Middle East, airlines are projected to lose as much as $24 billion of passenger revenue compared to 2019, or more than $5 billion more than was expected at the beginning of this month, IATA said.

"No amount of cost cutting will save airlines from a liquidity crisis," said Muhammad Al Bakri, IATA's Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East. "The collapse of air transport will have devastating effects on countries' economies and jobs. And in a region where aviation is a key pillar of many nations' economies the effect will be much worse. Direct financial support is essential to maintain jobs and ensure airlines can remain viable businesses."

IATA also said job losses in aviation and related industries could grow to 1.

2 million, while GDP supported by aviation in the region could fall by $66 billion from $130 billion.

Meanwhile, airlines in the African region stand to lose $6 billion in passenger revenue compared to last year, IATA said, adding that the figure is $2 billion more than what was projected at the beginning of April.

With full-year air traffic set to plunge by 51 percent compared to 2019, job losses in aviation and related industries in Africa could grow to reach 3.1 million, the release said.

"The economic damage of a crippled industry extends far beyond the sector itself. Aviation in Africa supports 6.2 million jobs and $56 billion in GDP. Sector failure is not an option, more governments need to step up," Bakri said.

In order to help struggling airlines in both regions, IATA called for direct financial support, including loans, loan guarantees and support for the corporate bond market, as well as tax relief.

Related Topics

Africa Loan Job Traffic Middle East April 2019 Market From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches If ..

1 hour ago

ADP announces measures to provide relief to busine ..

2 hours ago

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint ef ..

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as ..

3 hours ago

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

4 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.