Middle East, African Governments Need to 'Step Up' to Protect Battered Airlines - IATA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The governments of the middle East and Africa need to boost their efforts to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on airlines, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in two separate press releases on Thursday.

In the Middle East, airlines are projected to lose as much as $24 billion of passenger revenue compared to 2019, or more than $5 billion more than was expected at the beginning of this month, IATA said.

"No amount of cost cutting will save airlines from a liquidity crisis," said Muhammad Al Bakri, IATA's Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East. "The collapse of air transport will have devastating effects on countries' economies and jobs. And in a region where aviation is a key pillar of many nations' economies the effect will be much worse. Direct financial support is essential to maintain jobs and ensure airlines can remain viable businesses."

IATA also said job losses in aviation and related industries could grow to 1.

2 million, while GDP supported by aviation in the region could fall by $66 billion from $130 billion.

Meanwhile, airlines in the African region stand to lose $6 billion in passenger revenue compared to last year, IATA said, adding that the figure is $2 billion more than what was projected at the beginning of April.

With full-year air traffic set to plunge by 51 percent compared to 2019, job losses in aviation and related industries in Africa could grow to reach 3.1 million, the release said.

"The economic damage of a crippled industry extends far beyond the sector itself. Aviation in Africa supports 6.2 million jobs and $56 billion in GDP. Sector failure is not an option, more governments need to step up," Bakri said.

In order to help struggling airlines in both regions, IATA called for direct financial support, including loans, loan guarantees and support for the corporate bond market, as well as tax relief.