Middle East Crisis, War With Iran Could Derail US Strategic Focus On China - General

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The outbreak of war with Iran or other crises in the middle East could distract US military and strategic attention from its priority goal of reacting to China as its key competitor in the region, US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT) chief Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich said.

"The Middle East could derail our focus on China if war should break out with Iran," Grynkewich told the Defense One tech summit on Wednesday. "China gets 42% of its hydrocarbon (imports) through the Gulf of Hormuz. They regard (the region) as key terrain."

Grynkewich said Iran is also duplicating China's access denial strategy on a smaller scale in its own region.

Just as thousands of missiles can rain down on the targets of the first island chain nations and territories that block China's unlimited access to the Pacific Ocean, Iran has also deployed thousands of missiles from its own southern borders in a bid to deny access to US air and naval operations, Grynkewich said.

"Imagine the Persian Gulf turns into a Chinese lake... What are the implications of that?" Grynkewich said.

However, the Middle East region also offered US forces a "sandbox," i.e. an area where US forces could experiment with new technologies and tactical techniques that it could then "export" to the Indo-Pacific region and other potential zones of conflict, Grynkewich added.

