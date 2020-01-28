Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Palestine Negotiations - Arab League

US President Donald Trump's so called deal of the century that sets the terms of a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine can only succeed after direct negotiations between the two sides directly involved in the conflict take place, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Trump presented his Middle East peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The deal sets out a two-state solution, giving a Palestinian state a capital in eastern Jerusalem, but the US would in turn recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"A real deal can only be achieved through negotiations between the interested parties, that is, the Israelis and the Palestinians, with honest mediation and without the imposition of any decisions," Gheit's statement read.

On the request of the Palestinian government, the Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday to discuss the terms of the Middle East peace plan.

As the deal was revealed to the public, Netanyahu stated that Israel was ready to negotiate with Palestine on the terms of the agreement that, he stated, offers a realistic path to peace.

Palestinian authorities have said that they will reject any settlement that violates international law. On Tuesday, Palestinian media reported that Abbas refused to hold phone talks with Trump in protest against the deal's terms.