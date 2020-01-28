UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Palestine Negotiations - Arab League

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:56 PM

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Palestine Negotiations - Arab League

US President Donald Trump's so called deal of the century that sets the terms of a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine can only succeed after direct negotiations between the two sides directly involved in the conflict take place, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump's so called deal of the century that sets the terms of a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine can only succeed after direct negotiations between the two sides directly involved in the conflict take place, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump presented his Middle East peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The deal sets out a two-state solution, giving a Palestinian state a capital in eastern Jerusalem, but the US would in turn recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"A real deal can only be achieved through negotiations between the interested parties, that is, the Israelis and the Palestinians, with honest mediation and without the imposition of any decisions," Gheit's statement read.

On the request of the Palestinian government, the Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday to discuss the terms of the Middle East peace plan.

As the deal was revealed to the public, Netanyahu stated that Israel was ready to negotiate with Palestine on the terms of the agreement that, he stated, offers a realistic path to peace.

Palestinian authorities have said that they will reject any settlement that violates international law. On Tuesday, Palestinian media reported that Abbas refused to hold phone talks with Trump in protest against the deal's terms.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Protest Israel Palestine Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East Media Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

1 minute ago

Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan ..

1 minute ago

Netanyahu Applauds UAE, Bahrain, Oman Envoys for A ..

4 minutes ago

Virus outbreak adds new worry to Federal Reserve m ..

4 minutes ago

Historians unveil rare photos of Sobibor death cam ..

33 minutes ago

US developing vaccine against deadly China virus: ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.