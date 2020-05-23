UrduPoint.com
Middle East Quartet Meets By Video In Bid To End Israeli-Palestinian Impasse

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:24 AM

Russian, US, EU and UN special envoys for the Middle East peace had a virtual meeting on Friday to look into the Israeli-Palestinian stalemate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russian, US, EU and UN special envoys for the Middle East peace had a virtual meeting on Friday to look into the Israeli-Palestinian stalemate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They discussed the current state of affairs in the Israeli-Palestinian settlement in light of the efforts to get the peace process back on track," the statement read.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas declared his government's security agreements with Israel null and void after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his plan to annex parts of the West Bank in an inaugural address on Sunday.

Palestinians seek to create a sovereign state in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel claims the city in its entirety and wants to keep settlements it built in the West Bank after occupying Palestinian lands in the 1967 war.

