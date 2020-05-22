UrduPoint.com
Middle East Quartet Special Representatives To Hold Videoconference On Friday - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Middle East Quartet Special Representatives to Hold Videoconference on Friday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The middle East Quartet, focusing on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement, will hold later on Friday a videoconference at the special representatives level, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said, confirming that Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin will represent the country.

The format comprises the United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia.

"The Quartet will hold a videoconference today. Vershinin will represent Russia," Zakharova told reporters.

