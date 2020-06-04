UrduPoint.com
Middle East Quartet To Have Teleconference On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Middle East Quartet to Have Teleconference on Thursday

The Middle East Quartet of International Mediators, which includes Russia, The United States, the European Union, and the United Nations, is set to hold a meeting via videoconferencing on Thursday, June 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Middle East Quartet of International Mediators, which includes Russia, The United States, the European Union, and the United Nations, is set to hold a meeting via videoconferencing on Thursday, June 4.

The meeting will be conducted amid tense circumstances following Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioning potential annexation of the Jordan river's West Bank territories and a subsequent decision by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to terminate all treaties with the US and Israel.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Minister Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin will represent Moscow in the talks.

The last such meeting took place on May 22.

