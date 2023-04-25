UrduPoint.com

Middle East Quartet Victim Of US, EU One-Sided Destructive Actions - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 08:14 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The one-sided actions by the United States and the European Union regarding the Palestinian question are causing harm to the middle East Quartet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

The quartet - comprising the United Nations, European Union, United States and Russia - has a mandate to help mediate Middle East peace negotiations and support Palestinian economic development and institution-building.

"The United States and the European Union continue (with their) destructive attempts to replace real peace with some economic half-measures, and to advance Arab Israeli normalization in circumvention of the fair resolution of the Palestinian issue and in circumvention of the Arab Peace Initiative. The Middle East quartet of international mediators has fallen victim to that. Washington is now claiming the role of a single sponsor of the Middle East settlement process," Lavrov said.

