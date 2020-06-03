Middle East Quartet Video Conference to Take Place on Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

A meeting of the Middle East Quartet will be held on Thursday in a video conference format, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) A meeting of the middle East Quartet will be held on Thursday in a video conference format, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

"A Middle East Quartet meeting will take place tomorrow in a video conference format with the participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin," she said.