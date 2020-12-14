Middle East Quartets Should Cooperate to Broker Direct Israel-Palestine Talks - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Monday for the cooperation between the so-called Quartet of international mediators and its Arab version for achieving a resumption of direct negotiations between Palestine and Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Monday for the cooperation between the so-called Quartet of international mediators and its Arab version for achieving a resumption of direct negotiations between Palestine and Israel.

The Russian foreign minister made the statement at a joint press conference with the United Arab Emirates Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Moscow.

"Of course, the international community must help to restore direct negotiations between Palestine and Israel. Today we discussed that not long ago another quartet was formed, a quartet composed of Arab states Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE. I think and the minister [Al Nahyan] agrees that the international quartet and the Arab quartet can and should try to join forces in coordinating the conditions to resume the direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations," Lavrov said.

The two ministers have agreed, according to Lavrov, that the normalization of relations between Arab countries and Israel is "gaining momentum" and is "certainly a positive phenomenon" with the potential to "wipe out old controversies and establish channels for a civilized and law-based communication.

"

"With that, Russia, when stating its official position on this process, has always stressed that it should not render the Palestinian issue secondary, let alone obsolete," the Russian foreign minister said, adding that this stance was shared by the United Arab Emirates, as confirmed be his UAE counterpart.

The Quartet was established in 2002 with a mandate to facilitate the Middle-East Peace Process negotiations following the Second Intifada. The group includes Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations. The Quartet was officially welcomed in UN Security Council Resolution 1397.

The Arab quartet was established by the Arab League in 2007 in an attempt to revive the dormant Palestinian-Israeli dialogue. The United Arab Emirates, which is a member alongside Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, signed a landmark agreement on the normalization of relations with Israel earlier this year.

Both formats appear to enjoy credibility with the sides of the conflict.