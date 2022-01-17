UrduPoint.com

Middle East Suffering From Conflicts Due To Foreign Interventions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Middle East suffering from conflicts due to foreign interventions

Though there is "no power vacuum" in the Middle East, the region is suffering from conflicts due to foreign interventions, China's foreign minister said

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Though there is "no power vacuum" in the middle East, the region is suffering from conflicts due to foreign interventions, China's foreign minister said.

Wang Yi added the hasty US pullout from the region last year has "caused chaos in the region," the Chinese daily Global Times reported on Monday.

Wang made these remarks in conversation with the media this Saturday after hosting top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Turkiye, and Iran and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Wuxi city of East China's Jiangsu province.

"The Middle East has a long history, unique cultures, and plentiful natural resources, but at the same time, the region is suffering from long-existing unrest and conflicts due to foreign interventions," Wang said.

The GCC secretary-general and regional foreign ministers were on a five-day trip to China besides top diplomats of Turkiye and Iran who each paid a one-day visit to Wuxi."China has always supported the Middle East to realize stability and to speed up its development. We believe the people of the Middle East are the masters of the Middle East. There is never a 'power vacuum,' and there is no need of 'patriarchy from outside,'" Wang asserted.

The Chinese top diplomat claimed the facts have "repeatedly proven that the international community may contribute to stability in the Middle East but it should not create trouble.""The Middle East needs development, and regional countries can learn from external models but should not directly copy those models. Neo-liberalism is not a panacea," Wang told reporters.

Related Topics

Iran China Kuwait Oman Visit Wuxi Same Bahrain Saudi Arabia Middle East May Media From Top

Recent Stories

Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: BX ..

Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: BX Polo win opener

1 minute ago
 Sewerage scheme inaugurated in Union Council 53

Sewerage scheme inaugurated in Union Council 53

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers 22.5 kg heroin; arrests one

ANF recovers 22.5 kg heroin; arrests one

1 minute ago
 NATO Issues Overarching Space Policy, Says Covered ..

NATO Issues Overarching Space Policy, Says Covered by Bloc's Collective Security ..

1 minute ago
 Hundreds Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Ove ..

Hundreds Evacuated in Iran as Floods Cause Dam Overflow in South - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Karachi University,SZABIST honors President Arts C ..

Karachi University,SZABIST honors President Arts Council Ahmad Shah

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.