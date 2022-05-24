UrduPoint.com

Middle East To Face Negative Effects If Lebanon Collapses - Jordanian Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 11:51 PM

A high probability of Lebanon's collapse is threatening the whole Middle Eastern region with negative consequences, including severe security risks and a migration crisis, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi said on Tuesday

"Lebanon is on the verge of collapse. And if it collapses, we all are going to pay the price � in terms of security, in terms of refugees, in terms of a country that once was a beacon of light in the region but now is falling into the dark," the Jordanian foreign minister said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Al Safadi added that Middle Eastern countries should consider ways to help Lebanon and prevent the collapse of the country, noting, however, that "it is up to the Lebanese" to fix the situation.

Lebanon has been suffering a deep economic crisis accompanied by political tensions and social unrest since 2019. The economic decline has led to the collapse of the national banking system, with the Lebanese pound depreciating by over 20 times against the US Dollar. The crisis has left more than 70% of the population below the poverty line. The Lebanese authorities have repeatedly sought help from the international community, but it has required that the country's leadership first undertake effective financial and economic reforms before receiving financial assistance.

