MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The third phase of trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology will be held not only in Russia but also in the middle East, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the government-run website dedicated to the fight with the pandemic.

The Gamaleya vaccine is undergoing clinical trials on humans at two institutions in Russia: the Sechenov University and the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital. The vaccine has two separately injected components that together are expected to build long-term immunity against the virus. The first stage of trials of the Gamaleya vaccine at Sechenov University finished last week. The second phase is expected to be completed on August 3. Afterward, the third phase will start in Russia and some other countries simultaneously.

"International cooperation is an important part of the development and conduct of clinical trials. We plan to conduct the third phase of clinical trials also in the Middle East, including 100 people in the UAE, Turkey, Africa and other countries.

We see a high interest in the vaccine in the world," Dmitriev told the website.

According to the CEO, vaccine production in other countries will be carried out through a partnership with sovereign funds.

"We expect approval from regulators in Russia in August, and immediately after that, we plan to start mass production at the sites of RDIF portfolio companies R-Pharm and Alium. We expect approval in other partner countries in September. Mass production of this vaccine could prevent a potential second wave of the pandemic," the RDIF chief added.

Last week, Dmitriev said that the RDIF was in talks with Saudi Arabia on conducting in the country the third phase of clinical trials of the Gamaleya vaccine and its production.

The vaccine is on a list monitored by the World Health Organization, along with 22 other candidate vaccines from around the world, on the path to completing all three required phases of clinical trials and receiving clearance for large-scale production.