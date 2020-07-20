UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Middle East To Take Part In 3rd Phase Of Trials Of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:42 PM

Middle East to Take Part in 3rd Phase of Trials of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF Chief

The third phase of trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology will be held not only in Russia but also in the Middle East, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the government-run website dedicated to the fight with the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The third phase of trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology will be held not only in Russia but also in the middle East, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with the government-run website dedicated to the fight with the pandemic.

The Gamaleya vaccine is undergoing clinical trials on humans at two institutions in Russia: the Sechenov University and the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital. The vaccine has two separately injected components that together are expected to build long-term immunity against the virus. The first stage of trials of the Gamaleya vaccine at Sechenov University finished last week. The second phase is expected to be completed on August 3. Afterward, the third phase will start in Russia and some other countries simultaneously.

"International cooperation is an important part of the development and conduct of clinical trials. We plan to conduct the third phase of clinical trials also in the Middle East, including 100 people in the UAE, Turkey, Africa and other countries.

We see a high interest in the vaccine in the world," Dmitriev told the website.

According to the CEO, vaccine production in other countries will be carried out through a partnership with sovereign funds.

"We expect approval from regulators in Russia in August, and immediately after that, we plan to start mass production at the sites of RDIF portfolio companies R-Pharm and Alium. We expect approval in other partner countries in September. Mass production of this vaccine could prevent a potential second wave of the pandemic," the RDIF chief added.

Last week, Dmitriev said that the RDIF was in talks with Saudi Arabia on conducting in the country the third phase of clinical trials of the Gamaleya vaccine and its production.

The vaccine is on a list monitored by the World Health Organization, along with 22 other candidate vaccines from around the world, on the path to completing all three required phases of clinical trials and receiving clearance for large-scale production.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Turkey Immunity UAE Saudi Arabia Middle East August September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani lawyer questions UK’s govt over 14-day ..

28 seconds ago

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

14 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

29 minutes ago

Moscow Says Created Own Scheme on Citizens Return ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not See Furgal's Team Behind Khabarov ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sevmash Shipyard Working on Two Submarine ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.