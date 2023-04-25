Middle East Undergoing Profound Transformation, Needs Stabilization - Lavrov

The Middle East is going through a transformation and the situation needs to be stabilized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The middle East is going through a transformation and the situation needs to be stabilized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

"The Middle East is undergoing a deep transformation, which is evolving in a very contradictory way.

More than ever before we need to improve relations among states in the region, stabilize in areas of conflict and improve efforts politically and diplomatically to resolve them," Lavrov told the Security Council meeting.