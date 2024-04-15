Middle East, World Cannot 'afford More War': UN Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 08:50 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned the international community Sunday against deeper descent into conflict, addressing the Security Council during a meeting over Iran's weekend attack on Israel.
"Neither the region nor the world can afford more war," Guterres said.
"The middle East is on the brink," he told the Security Council.
"The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate," he added, calling for "maximum restraint."
