Middle Eastern Countries Unlikely to Hand Over Their NASAMS to Ukraine - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The countries of the middle East are unlikely to agree to hand over their Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) to Ukraine as this demand goes against their national security interests, a Russian military expert told Sputnik.

The US and its NATO allies have been negotiating with a number of countries in the Middle East to transfer their air defense systems to Ukraine within three to six months, media reported.

"The proposal to remove NASAMS from the arsenal of some Gulf countries and transfer them to Ukraine under guarantees of return is the fastest and most efficient solution to the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defense. However, there is a 100% probability that nothing will be returned as this equipment will be destroyed in the hostilities with the Russian armed forces, given that the destruction of the identified positions of the Ukrainian air defense systems is a priority goal for Moscow," Igor Korotchenko, director of the Center for Analysis of the World Arms Trade, said.

Moreover, the Gulf states are now facing a risk of escalation of regional conflicts and the constant threat of possible attacks on gas and oil production facilities, Korotchenko added. Against this backdrop, weakening air defense capabilities absolutely doesn't correspond to the national security interests of those Middle Eastern countries from where Washington intended to temporarily withdraw NASAMS, he said.