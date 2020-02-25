UrduPoint.com
Middle Eastern Leaders Offer Condolences Over Death Of Ex-Egyptian President Mubarak

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Middle Eastern Leaders Offer Condolences Over Death of Ex-Egyptian President Mubarak

GAZA/CAIRO/TEL-AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) AVIV, February 25 (Sputnik) - Several middle Eastern leaders have offered their condolences over the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91 after a long battle with illness.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas announced that he was mourning Mubarak's death, adding that the ex-Egyptian president was an ardent supporter of the Palestinian people's right to freedom and independence, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the Arab League and a former Egyptian foreign minister who served under Mubarak, also expressed his sympathies following reports of the ex-president's death.

"The secretary-general of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit expresses his grief and deep sorrow for the former president of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, a prominent military leader who played a historic role in restoring Egypt's military and national dignity," an Arab League statement read.

The Arab League leader also offered his condolences to Mubarak's wife, Suzanne, and their two sons, Alaa and Gamal.

As Egyptian president, Mubarak "sincerely, selflessly as a true patriot, sought to achieve peace and development both in Egypt and the entire Middle East region," the Arab League statement read.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also offered his condolences upon hearing of Mubarak's passing, adding that the former president was firmly committed to peace in the region.

"President Mubarak, my friend, was a leader who led his people to peace and security, to peace with Israel. I met with him many times, and I was struck by his commitment. We will continue to follow this common path," Netanyahu remarked.

Earlier in the day, Egypt's presidential spokesman Bassam Rady declared three days of national mourning for Mubarak, commencing on Wednesday.

Mubarak served as the president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011, before stepping down amid a wave of protests during the so-called Arab Spring. He was later arrested and found guilty of complicity to murder protesters during the demonstrations. The former president was acquitted and freed in 2017.

