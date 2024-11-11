Middle Eastern leaders stress regional cooperation, collective efforts to prevent wider conflict

The Middle Eastern leaders on Monday stressed regional cooperation and collective efforts to prevent wider conflict during the sidelines of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The middle Eastern leaders on Monday stressed regional cooperation and collective efforts to prevent wider conflict during the sidelines of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein to address pressing regional issues.

The two leaders discussed recent developments in the Middle East and the growing tensions in Gaza and Lebanon. Both expressed serious concern over policies that risk further destabilizing the region and emphasized the need for de-escalation.

President El-Sisi also held talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, focusing on Lebanon’s situation and the international community’s role in maintaining stability. They highlighted the importance of fully implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and stressed the need for collective efforts to mitigate tensions.

In a unified stance, the leaders reaffirmed their opposition to forced displacement and any actions that might undermine the Palestinian cause.

They urged the international community to take meaningful steps toward ending the ongoing conflict, advocating a path to peace grounded in a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah of Kuwait engaged in discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim. They explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations for mutual benefit and reviewed the latest developments impacting the region.

The Kuwaiti Crown Prince also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati to discuss shared interests, emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation and addressing major regional and international issues.

Additionally, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani conferred with Prime Minister Mikati, expressing deep concerns over the ongoing Israeli actions in Lebanon and Gaza. Their discussions centered on Arab and international efforts to halt the war and prevent a broader conflict in the Middle East.

The summit provided a critical platform for leaders to address the escalating crisis and renew their commitment to peace and stability in the region.