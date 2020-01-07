UrduPoint.com
Middle East's Peace, Stability Vital To The World: Chinese Foreign Ministry

China Tuesday said it was highly concerned about the current situation in the Middle East and further deterioration of the situation in the Gulf region was not in the interest of any party, while ensuring peace and stability in the region was vital to the world

"China is highly concerned about the current situation in the Middle East. The further deterioration of the situation in the Gulf region is not in the interest of any party and ensuring peace and stability in the region is vital to the world," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding the Iranian parliament's passing of a motion to list the US military as a terrorist organization.

He said China had always maintained that all parties should earnestly abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations.

"The independence, sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, and peace and stability in the Middle East Gulf region should be maintained," he added.

He urged the United States not to use force. At the same time, he also called on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, avoid escalating the situation in turn, return to the track of dialogue and consultation as soon as possible, and promote the cooling of tensions as soon as possible.

About the reported refusal of issuance of visa by the US to Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to New York to attend the UN Security Council meeting, he said providing visas and other conveniences to delegates to the United Nations conferences was an international obligation of the United States as the host country of the United Nations.

"China urges the United States to effectively fulfill its host country obligations and facilitate the participation of relevant public officials of relevant countries in the United Nations meetings," he added.

