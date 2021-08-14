UrduPoint.com

Middle School Student In State Of New Mexico Fatally Shot By Classmate - Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) A middle school student was fatally shot by a classmate in the US state of New Mexico, Deputy Commander of Albuquerque Police Department Criminal Investigative Division Kyle Hartsock told reporters.

"We were dispatched to Washington Middle School here in downtown Albuquerque in regards to a shooting call," Hartsock said on Friday. "We soon learned the isolated shooting between two male students had taken place; one had been shot and the other one had fired the weapon."

The student who fired the weapon is in police custody and the student who was shot is dead, Hartsock said.

There are no other suspects or victims in this incident, but the investigation is ongoing, Hartsock added.

