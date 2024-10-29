Open Menu

Mideast At 'most Dangerous Juncture' In Decades: UN Official

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 09:34 PM

Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: UN official

The UN's special coordinator for Middle East peace warned Tuesday that the region was at its "most dangerous juncture" in decades, as the war between Israel and Iran-backed groups risked spiraling into a broader conflict

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The UN's special coordinator for middle East peace warned Tuesday that the region was at its "most dangerous juncture" in decades, as the war between Israel and Iran-backed groups risked spiraling into a broader conflict.

"We have now entered the second year of this horrific conflict, and the region is on the verge of yet another serious escalation," Tor Wennesland told the Security Council.

His remarks come just days after Israel carried out air strikes on military sites in Iran in response to Tehran's October 1 missile attack, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

"Every effort -- by all of us -- must be made to de-escalate the situation and establish a different trajectory toward greater peace and stability in the region," he said.

Over a year after Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel prompted the devastating war in Gaza, which has now extended to Lebanon, deadly violence "shows no signs of abating," Wennesland said.

"We are witnessing not only a horrific humanitarian nightmare, but a rapidly accelerated unraveling of the prospects for a sustainable resolution to this conflict.

"

He said that he had visited Gaza last week, where he saw "the sheer magnitude of the devastation this war has inflicted on the population."

"I saw the immense destruction -- of residential buildings, roads, hospitals and schools. I saw thousands living in makeshift tents, with nowhere else to go as winter approaches."

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 43,020 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, which the United Nations considers reliable, triggering warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe.

And in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally based on official figures, at least 1,700 people have been killed since September 23, when the fighting escalated as Israel launched an air and ground offensive against Hezbollah, which had been carrying out rocket attacks in support of Hamas.

abd/des/nro

Related Topics

Attack Resolution United Nations Israel Iran Gaza Tehran Lebanon Middle East September October All From

Recent Stories

Govt policies bringing political, economic stabili ..

Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal

22 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Speci ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqba ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear d ..

Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills

4 minutes ago
 England's Slade to start against All Blacks

England's Slade to start against All Blacks

9 seconds ago
 Iran slams Germany, EU over criticism of dual nati ..

Iran slams Germany, EU over criticism of dual national's execution

10 minutes ago
 KU Academic Council approves adoption of HEC Insti ..

KU Academic Council approves adoption of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 20 ..

11 seconds ago
HANDS delegation calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker

HANDS delegation calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker

12 seconds ago
 CDA board approves refund policy for overseas Paki ..

CDA board approves refund policy for overseas Pakistanis

14 seconds ago
 Suns scorch Lakers, Celtics stay perfect

Suns scorch Lakers, Celtics stay perfect

16 seconds ago
 Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli stri ..

Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli strike kills 93

43 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

43 minutes ago
 Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people ..

Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World