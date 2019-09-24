UrduPoint.com
Mideast At Risk Of Regional Conflict Without Deterrence Against Iran - US Envoy

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:50 AM

Mideast at Risk of Regional Conflict Without Deterrence Against Iran - US Envoy

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The middle East is at risk of falling into a regional conflict if the international community continues to do nothing to counter Iranian aggression, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during remarks at the Asia Society in New York.

"We are one missile strike away from a regional war, we are accumulating risk of a regional war if we do not reestablish deterrence," Hook said on Monday. "If we accept a culture of largely inaction and accepting Iranian answers we are increasing the risk of a regional conflict."

Hook said that Iran's activity is an international problem, pointing out that the attack on Saudi oil facilities was an attack on the global energy market.

On September 14, a drone attack on Saudi oil facilities led to a more than twofold drop in the country's net oil output. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack but the United States blamed Iran anyway.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Defense Ministry held a press conference to present what it described as evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks. Tehran has refuted the accusations.

According to most recent reports, full restoration of Saudi Aramco's operations after oil attacks may take months.

